All-Time Notre Dame Athlete Dies at 78

When you think of great multiple sport athletes in the history of Notre Dame there are a few names that come to mind.

Jeff Samardzija and Golden Tate both tore up the baseball field while starring as wide receivers for the Fighting Irish.

Raghib “Rocket” Ismail wasn’t just a speedy football star at Notre Dame but also a track sensation with his blazing speed.

Currently Jordan Faison isn’t just perhaps Notre Dame’s best wide receiver but is a key member of their top-ranked lacrosse program.

There are plenty more that we should discuss at length one day but let’s take this moment to remember one of the greatest multi-sport athletes in the history of Notre Dame.

Former defensive tackle Kevin Hardy, who starred on Notre Dame’s 1966 national championship team, died on Monday, May 6 at 78-years old.

Hardy lettered in three sports at Notre Dame. In football he was a key defensive lineman on the 1966 team that famously tied Michigan State en-route to winning the national championship. His 38 tackles and four pass break ups helped earn him All-American honors that year.

Hardy also played a key role on the basketball team that went to the NCAA Tournament and in 1968, led the Fighting Irish baseball team when he hit .398 at the plate.

Hardy became a first round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1967 and was moved to the San Francisco 49ers shortly after. He would go on to play for the Green Bay Packers and San Diego Chargers as well.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire