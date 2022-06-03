The time Larry Bird shocked Lance Stephenson in practice: 'Are you seeing this right now?'

Lance Stephenson joined Alex Golden and Mike Facci on "Setting the Pace" to talk about his future with the Pacers and his favorite memories with the franchise that drafted him in 2010.

🔥NEW PODCAST🔥@StephensonLance joins @_Facci and I to discuss:



🏀2012-2014 playoff runs

🏀leaving for CHA

🏀Returns vs TOR & BRK

🏀PG & D West

🏀Larry Legend Story

🏀Fan Questions



🟣 https://t.co/kIAI7M2hQ1



🟢 https://t.co/ghXQC5rkM1 pic.twitter.com/flhq2ABSmx — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) June 3, 2022

Will Lance Stephenson be in a Pacers uniform next season?

Stephenson, currently a free agent, came back to Indiana for a third stint with the team last season. After a few 10-day contracts, he signed with the team for the rest of the season in February. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 40 games.

"I want to be with the Pacers, come back and help the young guys go out there and play ball," he said. "Me coming back to Indiana is always a blessing. Definitely want to come back.”

Mar 2, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA;Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) moves to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center.

That time Larry Bird shocked him in practice

Stephenson recalled the time the team was stretching before a practice. Larry Bird, then the team president, walked onto the court and grabbed a basketball.

"Larry walks on the court, grabs a ball and started jacking 3s," Stephenson said. "Swish. Swish. Swish. I’m looking, like, ‘Are you guys seeing this right now?’ He made at least 10 in a row, and walked off and sat like he didn’t do nothing. I’m like, ‘This guy is nice. That’s the legend right there.’”

He wants to play with Paul George again

Story continues

Golden asked Stephenson which former Pacer he'd like to play with again.

“I want to play with Paul George again," he said. "We’ve got to do that over again.

He added, "I like Victor Oladipo, too.”

For more, listen to the podcast episode.

More: Hooters held his favorite table, but Lance Stephenson was a no-show

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Lance Stephenson on career with Pacers, future in NBA