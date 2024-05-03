What time does the 2024 Kentucky Derby start? A list of post times for Saturday's races

The 150th Kentucky Derby is this weekend!

The 2024 Run for the Roses will occur in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 4. A whole week of events, which kicked off on Saturday, April 27, ends with the annual race at Churchill Downs.

But what time does the race start? Here's when you'll want to tune in to the fastest two minutes in sports.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be held on May 4 in Louisville, Kentucky. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the first post is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. There are 14 races in total, but the official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the day.

2024 Kentucky Derby post times

Race 1 : 10:30 a.m.

Race 2: 11:01 a.m.

Race 3: 11:31 a.m.

Race 4: 12:04 p.m.

Race 5 : 12:36 p.m.

Race 6: 1:14 p.m.

Race 7: 1:56 p.m.

Race 8: 2:46 p.m.

Race 9: 3:40 p.m.

Race 10: 4:31 p.m.

Race 11: 5:27 p.m.

Race 12: 6:57 p.m.

Race 13: 8 p.m.

Race 14: 8:35 p.m.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is a top-rank, Grade l stakes race for 3-year-old thoroughbred horses and the first leg of the Triple Crown races.

The Kentucky Derby is a top-rank, Grade l stakes race for 3-year-old thoroughbred horses and the first leg of the Triple Crown races. A total of 20 horses compete.

The 1 ¼-mile race is run on the dirt race track in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held every year since its start in 1875. According to the Kentucky Derby website, around 155,000 people attend the event yearly. The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature a record purse of $5 million.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is the Kentucky Derby? A list of post times for the 2024 races