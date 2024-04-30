Timberwolves start Western Conference Semifinals at Denver Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves ' forward Jaden McDaniels #3 dunks the ball during the NBA Preseason game Between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 5, 2023. ((Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the first time in 20 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Late Monday night, it became official that they’ll face the No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the L.A. Lakers in five games. Here is a look at the schedule for the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals:

Game 1 – Saturday May 4 at Denver, time TBD

Game 2 – Monday May 6 at Denver, time TBD

Game 3 – Friday May 10 in Minnesota, time TBD

Game 4 – Sunday May 12 in Minnesota, time TBD

Game 5 – Tuesday May 14 at Denver (if necessary), time TBD

Game 6 – Thursday May 16 in Minnesota (if necessary), time TBD

Game 7 – Sunday May 19 at Denver (if necessary), time TBD

Game times have not yet been determined, pending the outcome of other playoff series.

The NBA announced Tuesday that if Game 7s are necessary for both the Knicks/Sixers and Bucks/Pacers series, the Timberwolves and Nuggets will tip Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. If a Game 7 is only necessary for the Knicks/Sixers, the Timberwolves and Nuggets would start at 8:30 p.m. If a Game 7 is only necessary for the Bucks/Pacers, it will be at 8:30 p.m.

If the Knicks and Pacers, who both have 3-1 series leads, win in five games, they play at 8:30 p.m. If the Knicks and Pacers both advance and do it in six games or fewer, Game 1 will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. The Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Clippers are tied 2-2 heading to Game 5 Wednesday night. The Timberwolves advanced after a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns, the first playoff sweep in franchise history. It’s also the first playoff sweep for any Minnesota team ever.

The series is also a rematch of last year’s first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, which Denver won in five games. The Nuggets went onto win the NBA title, but arguably got their toughest series from Minnesota.

The Timberwolves were without both Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid for that series. McDaniels had a fractured hand after punching a wall in the regular season finale. Reid broke his wrist late in the regular season, and wasn’t available for the playoffs.

The two have been key pieces throughout the season, and had their moments in the series win over the Suns.

Single-game tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale Wednesday morning.