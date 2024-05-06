Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert questionable for Game 2 against Denver for personal reasons

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Monday night’s Game 2 in Denver for personal reasons.

Gobert — who’s likely to be announced as the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday — is expecting a child soon, news he announced on his Instagram in February.

He did note to the Deseret News back in March that he would potentially miss a playoff game in the time span between the conference semifinals and the NBA Finals if his child was born.

“I would do anything I can to be there (for the birth),” Gobert told the Deseret News. “I don’t think there’s any debate to have. Coach Finch and every guy in this locker room, that’s what I love about them, we have a level of human connection and empathy for one another that I think is really good. And I think all the guys will be literally telling me, ‘Don’t play, go.’”

It is important to note Minnesota has not ruled out Gobert for Monday’s contest.

Timberwolves’ guard Anthony Edwards missed the second half of a regular season game this year for the birth of his child, while current Wolves guard Mike Conley left the NBA Bubble in 2020 to witness the birth of his child.