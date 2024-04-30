Timberwolves will meet defending-champion Denver in the West semifinals. Here’s the series schedule
Minnesota’s second-round opponent and dates are set.
Jamal Murray buried a game winner at the end of regulation Monday to push Denver past the Lakers in Game 5 and give the Nuggets a 4-1 series victory.
That leaves second-seeded Denver and third-seeded Minnesota to square off with a spot in the Western Conference finals at stake.
The best-of-7 series starts with Game 1 on Monday in Denver.
Denver bounced Minnesota in five games in last year’s first round. The Nuggets went on to win the NBA championship. The two teams split four regular season matchups this season, two wins apiece. Sports books currently list Denver as a decent-sized favorite to win the series.
Game times are still to be determined, but the series schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Saturday, May 4 in Denver
Game 2: Monday, May 6 in Denver
Game 3: Friday, May 10 in Minneapolis
Game 4: Sunday, May 12 in Minneapolis
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 14 in Denver
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 in Minneapolis
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 19 in Denver
Related Articles
Minnesota Timberwolves | Timberwolves know winning a series was a big step, but a title remains the ultimate goal
Minnesota Timberwolves | Anatomy of a sweep: Why the Timberwolves were too much for Phoenix
Minnesota Timberwolves | After collision with Mike Conley, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch suffers ruptured tendon
Minnesota Timberwolves | Anthony Edwards out-duels Suns’ superstars as Wolves sweep Phoenix
Minnesota Timberwolves | Conley has groomed Alexander-Walker into another strong point guard option for Timberwolves