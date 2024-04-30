Timberwolves will meet defending-champion Denver in the West semifinals. Here’s the series schedule

Minnesota’s second-round opponent and dates are set.

Jamal Murray buried a game winner at the end of regulation Monday to push Denver past the Lakers in Game 5 and give the Nuggets a 4-1 series victory.

That leaves second-seeded Denver and third-seeded Minnesota to square off with a spot in the Western Conference finals at stake.

The best-of-7 series starts with Game 1 on Monday in Denver.

Denver bounced Minnesota in five games in last year’s first round. The Nuggets went on to win the NBA championship. The two teams split four regular season matchups this season, two wins apiece. Sports books currently list Denver as a decent-sized favorite to win the series.

Game times are still to be determined, but the series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, May 4 in Denver

Game 2: Monday, May 6 in Denver

Game 3: Friday, May 10 in Minneapolis

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 in Minneapolis

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 14 in Denver

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 16 in Minneapolis

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 19 in Denver

