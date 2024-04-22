Timberland Creates Custom Boots for New York Knicks in Honor of NBA 2024 Playoffs

Timberland tapped the New York Knicks for its latest design. The footwear brand has teamed up with the team to create a small batch of boots for its teammates in honor of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which started on Saturday.

Timberland x New York Knicks 6-Inch boots. Evan Yu/MSGSports

In honor of the team’s roots, Timberland specifically honored New York City in its custom-designed boots. The shoes feature the New York City skyline printed all across the upper.

Timberland x New York Knicks 6-Inch boots. McKayla Tyrrell/MSGSports

Additionally, the exclusive Timberland boots feature a design honoring the team’s colors: an all-wheat upper, blue stitching, and an orange perforated suede collar. For further customization, each player’s jersey number is included in blue stitching on the back of each shoe.

Timberland x New York Knicks 6-Inch boots. McKayla Tyrrell/MSGSports

Recently, Timberland has been paying tribute to New York City in a variety of ways. On March 21, Timberland dropped the limited-edition “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” collection — a collaboration with Ghost Busters in honor of the new film and the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Timberland x New York Knicks 6-Inch boots. Evan Yu/MSGSports

The New York City-inspired collection consists of two colorways: the Premium 6-inch “Wheat Nubuck” and the Premium 6-inch “Black Nubuck” with Camo. Both features designs that honor the city that never sleeps. For starters, the Wheat Nubuck design features a New York City subway map on the footbed of the boot. Additionally, both colorways honor elements of the iconic franchise.

Prior to the Ghostbusters collaboration, Timberland tapped Louis Vuitton for an exclusive collection that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in January. The collection, presented by Louis Vuitton’s current creative director, Pharrell Williams, is a one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of American boots.

