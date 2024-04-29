Tight end Kelce signs new deal with Chiefs

Travis Kelce's profile has increased even further since he started a relationship with singer Taylor Swift [Getty Images]

Travis Kelce has signed a new two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that makes him the NFL's highest-paid tight end.

The 34-year-old helped his side to an overtime Super Bowl victory in February over the San Francisco 49ers.

In a video announcing the deal, Kelce said: "I remember coming here 12 years ago. It's an honour and a pleasure.

"I can't wait to get after it. Just got out on the field with the boys - we're back at it again."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the news by writing: "I told y'all I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!" on X.

The NFL Network and ESPN have reported Kelce's deal adds $34m (£27m) to his existing contract, which now ends in 2027.

Kelce joins Chiefs head coach Andy Reid - with whom he had a high-profile spat during the Super Bowl - and general manager Brett Veach in committing their futures to the Chiefs this month.

"A special day and moment in this organisation," Veach said.

Mahomes, regarded as the best player in the NFL, signed a 10-year deal in 2020.

Kelce led the Chiefs with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.