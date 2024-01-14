Texas football lands Isaiah Bond, coveted Alabama transfer, after Nick Saban's retirement

Days after entering the transfer portal in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement, former Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond has committed to Texas.

Bond announced the news on his social media accounts Sunday morning, and it was welcomed news for a Texas receiving corps trying to rebuild after losing its top four targets and pass-catchers.

Bond, who will be a junior, led Alabama with 48 receptions and was second on the squad with 668 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That touchdown tally included the game-winning score against Auburn, when Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe hit Bond in the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line in the final minute of the Iron Bowl.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Bond made an official visit to Texas this weekend and didn’t waste any time committing to the Longhorns. He’ll help fill an immediate need, considering Texas lost receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington as well as tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders after they all declared for the NFL draft, which means no other receiver on the current roster has more than eight career receptions.

The Longhorns also have added receiver Matthew Golden, who is transferring to Texas after starting two seasons at Houston.

