Tigers visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (18-13, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (20-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (2-1, 3.69 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -161, Tigers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

New York has gone 8-5 in home games and 20-13 overall. The Yankees have a 16-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit has gone 10-4 in road games and 18-13 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .365.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Yankees with eight home runs while slugging .589. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mark Canha has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .267 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

