Tigers land three commits via the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a successful spring Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield continues to bolster his war chest ahead of the 2024-25 football season.

In the late hours of Sunday night, Memphis gained two commitments from the transfer portal.

The biggest grab comes from Oklahoma defensive end Reggie Grimes II, who played four seasons and made 43 tackles while in Norman.

However, the 6’4 280-pounder Antioch, Tennessee native only played four games during the 2023-24 season due to injury. Grimes has two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use them.

The Tigers also added more depth to their running back room as they brought in UMass transfer Greg Desrosier after Jay Ducker decided to enter the transfer portal.

A season ago, for the Minute Men Desrosiers rushed for 301 yards on 37 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Monday, The Tigers were able to flip Old Dominion offensive lineman Chris Adams.

Just last week, Adams gave his commitment to play for the Washington Huskies but flipped his allegiance when Memphis came calling.

This makes back-to-back season, that Silverfield has bettered the Tiger’s offense by plucking talent from the Monarchs’ offense.

A season ago, it was running back Blake Watson, who amassed more than 1,600 yards for the Tigers and more recently signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. In 2023 Adams started all 13 games for the Monarchs.

The Tigers will kick off their season on August 31st against North Alabama.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.