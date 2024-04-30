Tigers' Jack Flaherty ties AL record by opening game with 7 strikeouts against Cardinals

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty tied an American League record with seven straight strikeouts to open a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday and finished with a career-high 14 in 6 2/3 innings.

Flaherty matched the record shared by Joe Cowley of the 1986 Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodón of the 2016 White Sox, Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell in 2018 and Seattle’s Luis Castillo two years ago.

Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set the major league record by striking out the first nine batters of a game in 2021.

Flaherty, facing one of his former teams, struck out the side over the first two innings and had one more strikeout to start the third inning with a mix of four-seam fastballs and knuckle-curveballs that kept the Cardinals flailing at pitches.

Masyn Winn hit a groundout with one out in the third to end the strikeout streak, but Flaherty struck out the side in the fourth to raise his total to 12.

The 28-year-old Flaherty matched the most strikeouts in the majors this season and the most for the Tigers since Max Scherzer had 14 against Pittsburgh in an eight-inning outing on Aug. 14, 2014. Flaherty gave up two hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings, exiting with Detroit leading 1-0.

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow had 14 strikeouts over seven innings at Minnesota on April 9.

Detroit signed Flaherty to a $14 million, one-year contract, a deal that gives him a chance to earn an additional $1 million in bonuses.

He was fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 in St. Louis and finished fourth in Cy Young Award voting the following year with an 11-8 record and a 2.75 ERA for the Cardinals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB