Tigers face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays (23-28, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 2.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (1-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -125, Tigers +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 2-1.

Detroit has a 25-27 record overall and a 12-14 record in home games. The Tigers have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.63.

Toronto is 23-28 overall and 11-16 in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerry Carpenter has a .285 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 10 doubles, four triples and eight home runs. Colten Keith is 14-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .289 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has nine doubles and five home runs. Bo Bichette is 13-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

