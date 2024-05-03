Tigers dominate home Regional with three game sweep to head to State Tournament

May 2—During the Regional Tournament, the Tahlequah Tigers baseball team proved why they were the No. 1 seed with three big wins.

THS capped off the Regional round with a 10-0 win over Durant on Thursday, May 2. On day one of the tournament, the Tigers shut down DHS 9-2 after beating the Booker T. Washington Hornets 10-0 earlier in the day.

Game one — THS 10, BTW 0

During game one of the series, THS scored early and hung onto their lead.

THS opened the game with a trio of runs in the second inning. An error on a Cutter Girdner error opened the top of the first inning. Girdner came around to score on an error and a passed ball. A few pitches later, Beckett Robinson drove in Chance Pair to put THS up 2-0. One pitch later Brayden Northington drove in Robinson with a single.

THS opened the second inning with a single and an error to take a 4-0 lead. A double from Girdner, a Robinson hit-by-pitch and a Northington single to take a 7-0 lead.

An error off the bat from Rylan Eagle, a single from Synjin Sampson and a single from Eli Gibson put THS up 9-0. A Tate Trammel single moved the score to 10-0 to end the second-inning barrage.

Despite THS not adding another run for the next two and a half innings, the Tigers pitching staff was airtight and didn't allow a hit after the second inning. The combination of Levi Kelly (two innings), Eagle (two innings) and Sampson (one inning), combined for 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Game two — THS 9, DHS 2

A strong offensive attack combined with an 11-strikeout performance from Northington led the way for a 9-2 win for the Tigers.

Once again, the Tigers opened the first inning with an offensive strike. After the first three THS batters reached the plate, Northington opened the scoring with a two-run double. A triple from Eagle cleared the bases and put THS up 4-0. An error from Sampson's bat ended the first inning scoring for THS.

Girdner came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Northington. A double from Eagle put the Tigers up 7-0.

DHS picked up their lone runs of the game in the fifth inning. Two free passes and a double brought in the two runs.

Robinson picked up another run with a fielder's choice to go up 8-2. THS finished its scoring with a sacrifice fly from Sampson.

Game three — THS 10, DHS 0

After picking up two runs early in the game, the Tigers broke through with picking up 6 runs in the fourth inning.

Up 2-0, the Eagle opened the fourth inning with a double from Eagle, a walk to Sampson and a walk to Gibson. Eagle started the fourth inning scoring with a passed ball. Jacob Morrison drove in Sampson on a fielder's choice. After a single put the Tigers up 6-0, Northington cleared the bases and put THS up 8-0 with a triple. Back-to-back singles from Girdner and Chance Pair gave the Tigers the 10-0 run-rule win.

