Tiger Woods using new driver shaft while prepping for British Open at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods has competed in just two PGA Tour events this season, the Masters and the PGA Championship, but most recently participated in the JP McManus Pro-Am. The 15-time major winner shot 77-74 at Adare Manor in Ireland but is not competing this week in the Genesis Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

On Thursday, Woods was spotted playing alongside good friend Rory McIlroy at Ballybunion, a links course in Ireland that ranks seventh on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

Here’s a look at Tiger Woods hitting driver Thursday:

🚨#VIDEO: Tiger Woods teeing off earlier today at Ballybunion GC in Ireland, playing alongside Rory McIlroy. (🎥 submitted to us by Callum Brady on IG who was there to watch) pic.twitter.com/h8digObuVc — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) July 7, 2022

While it is a little challenging to see in the video, equipment junkies might notice that Tiger has a new shaft in his TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver. The new shaft is a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X, and Woods used it at the JP McManus Pro-Am, too.

The Ventus Black is the lowest-launching, lowest-spinning of three standard Ventus shafts. It is designed to be extremely stable, especially in the tip section, the head wobbles less on heel or toe mis-hits. Among the golfers who typically play Ventus Black are the aforementioned McIlroy, as well as Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Max Homa, Marc Leishman and Justin Rose.

