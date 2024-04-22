Tiger Woods’ TGL team to include Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner

Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner will join Tiger Woods on Jupiter Links Golf Club when TGL – the tech-infused team golf league led by Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports – begins play early next year.

“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” Woods said in a statement. “Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”

Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, is Jupiter Links GC highest-ranked player at No. 9 in the world and Kim is a three-time Tour winner and was a rare bright spot for the 2022 International Presidents Cup team. Kisner, 40, is a four-time Tour winner and has split time this season between playing the Tour and as an analyst for NBC Sports and Golf Channel.

“I feel very privileged to have played in the Tiger Era. Having the opportunity to compete against and alongside the G.O.A.T. has been one of the things I’ll remember most at the end of my career,” Kisner said in a statement. “While I know we will have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max and Tom, I also know when Tiger’s competitive fire kicks in, we are going to be ready to play and win. This is the perfect team to bring both fun and competition together at the same time.”

Jupiter Links GC also unveiled the team’s logo which features a “Palm Flag” and is set against a background of “Tiger Red.”

We are Jupiter Links Golf Club pic.twitter.com/aYYCMudpFo — Jupiter Links Golf Club (@JupiterLinksGC) April 22, 2024

The inaugural TGL season was pushed back a year after the dome collapsed on the original SoFi Center last November. A partial power failure caused the dome to deflate and there were no injuries. The new SoFi Center will seat 1,500 fans wrapping around the “field of play,” which is roughly the size of a football field (97 yards long and 50 yards wide).

The six TGL teams will include four Tour players competing in a two-hour, made-for-television window using alternate-shot and singles formats.