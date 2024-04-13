Tiger Woods score today at 2024 Masters Tournament: Scorecard, results from third round

The Masters Tournament never needs any one single player to draw in the eyes of avid golf fans and casual viewers alike every year.

But it certainly doesn't hurt to have the world's most famous golfer grace the greens of the Augusta National Golf Club, either. And so, Tiger Woods' third round at golf's preeminent tournament will naturally be appointment viewing over the weekend, starting with Saturday's third round.

Woods easily made the cut at Augusta through the first two rounds of play, finishing with a score of 1-over 73 on Thursday and an even 72 on Friday to head into weekend play with an aggregate score of 1 over par. As of the completion of Friday's second round, he was tied for 22nd with Eric Cole and just seven strokes off co-leaders Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

Can Woods don the famed green jacket yet again? If he's going to tie Jack Nicklaus' record-sixth victory at Augusta National, it will have to start with a notable move up the leaderboard on Saturday.

Follow along as Woods makes his way through the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament:

Tiger Woods' Masters scorecard today

Woods finished his second round with an even score of 72, setting him up to start weekend play 1 over par through two rounds (tied for 22nd). Here's a hole-by-hole look at his third round at the Masters:

This section will be updated.

FIRST NINE

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (5) 3 (4) 4 (3) 5 (4) 6 (3) 7 (4) 8 (5) 9 (4) F9 (36) Score (overall)

BACK NINE

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (4) 12 (3) 13 (5) 14 (4) 15 (5) 16 (3) 17 (4) 18 (4) F (72) Score (overall)

Masters leaderboard 2024

Here's a look at the leaderboard during the third round from Augusta National:

This section will be updated.

T-1. Max Homa, -6 (2:45 p.m. ET tipoff)

T-1. Bryson DeChambeau, -6 (2:45 p.m.)

T-1. Scottie Scheffler, -6 (2:35 p.m.)

4. Nicolai Hojgaard, -4 (2:35 p.m.)

T-5. Cameron Davis, -3 (2:25 p.m.)

T-5. Collin Morikawa, -3 (2:25 p.m.)

7. Ludvig Aberg, -2 (2:15 p.m.)

T-8. Matthieu Pavon, -1 (2:15 p.m.)

T-8. Cameron Young, -1 (2:05 p.m.)

T-8. Tommy Fleetwood, -1 (2:05 p.m.)

T-8. Danny Willett, -1 (1:55 p.m.)

T-8. Ryan Fox, -1 (1:55 p.m.)

T-8. Byeong Hun An, -1 (1:45 p.m.)

T-8. Cameron Smith, -1 (1:45 p.m.)

Tiger Woods tee time today

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET in Saturday's third round. His partner for the third round at the 2024 Masters will be Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET in Saturday's third round. His partner for the third round at the 2024 Masters will be Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods wins at Masters

Five of Woods’ 15 major championship wins have come at the Masters, his most successful of golf's four major events. His first win at Augusta came in 1997, followed by three victories in five years in 2001, 2002 and 2005. His most recent victory came in 2019.

Woods' five victories are the second-most ever of any golfer at Augusta, trailing only Nicklaus' six.

Tiger Woods history at Masters

Woods has played in the Masters 25 times prior to 2024, beginning in 1995. It only took him two years to win the event, where in 1997 he became both the youngest winner of the Masters (at 21 years old) and the first non-white champion. He won four of nine Masters Tournaments from 1997 through 2005.

Woods' most recent win again at Augusta National was in 2019, when he finished 13 under par to edge Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, all at 12 under. It was Woods’ first victory in a major championship since 2008 and, at 43 years old, he became the second-oldest Masters winner ever, behind only Nicklaus, who won the 1986 Masters at 46 years old.

