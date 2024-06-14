Advertisement
Breaking News:

Team USA advances to Super 8s at T20 Cricket World Cup

When are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay playing at Pinehurst today? Tee times for the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open

hannah leyva
·4 min read

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — It will be a hot cut day at Pinehurst, and golfers will have to battle the heat and each other to earn spots in the weekend rounds of the 2024 U.S. Open.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied at the top of leaderboard at 5-under after the first day of play at Pinehurst No. 2. Ludvig Åberg is one shot back and in third place by himself, followed by Matthieu Pavon and Bryson DeChambeau, who are tied for fourth at 3-under.

After starting in the afternoon yesterday, both McIlroy and DeChambeau have early morning tee times Friday, with both scheduled to start their second rounds before 8 a.m. Cantlay, Åberg and Pavon all tee off after 1 p.m. today.

Tiger Woods finished the first round tied for 86th with 18 other golfers, including Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry, at 4-over-par. Woods is set to begin his second round Friday at 1:14 p.m.

Here are all the second round tee times and groupings for the 2024 U.S. Open tournament.

U.S. Open second round tee times and groupings

Tee

Time

Player

Player

Player

1

6:45 a.m.

Greyson Sigg

Grant Forrest

Wells Williams (a)

10

6:45 a.m.

Jason Scrivener

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Brendan Valdes (a)

1

6:56 a.m.

Chesson Hadley

Mark Hubbard

Adam Svensson

10

6:56 a.m.

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

Sam Bairstow

Eugenio Chacarra

1

7:07 a.m.

Beau Hossler

Victor Perez

Adam Schenk

10

7:07 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama

Taylor Moore

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1

7:18 a.m.

Robert MacIntyre

Nick Taylor

Mackenzie Hughes

10

7:18 a.m.

Jason Day

Harris English

Tom Kim

1

7:29 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Hoge

10

7:29 a.m.

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

1

7:40 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau

Viktor Hovland

Max Homa

10

7:40 a.m.

Brian Harman

Nick Dunlap

Wyndham Clark

1

7:51 a.m.

Sepp Straka

Peter Malnati

J.T. Poston

10

7:51 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama

Jackson Suber

Jordan Speith

1

8:02 a.m.

Gordon Sargent (a)

Jake Knapp

Cameron Young

10

8:02 a.m.

Shane Lowry

Keegan Bradley

Martin Kaymer

1

8:13 a.m.

Chris Kirk

Billy Horshel

Adam Scott

10

8:13 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

1

8:24 a.m.

Ben Kohles

Denny McCarthy

Ben James (a)

10

8:24 a.m.

Brendon Todd

Taylor Pendrith

Alex Noren

1

8:35 a.m.

Frankie Capan III

Andrew Svoboda

Luke Clanton (a)

10

8:35 a.m.

Thomas Detry

Brian Campbell

Jackson Buchanan (a)

1

8:46 a.m.

Harry Higgs

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Brandon Wu

10

8:46 a.m.

Taisei Shimizu

Gunnar Broin (a)

Maxwell Moldovan

1

8:57 a.m.

Joey Vrzich

Chris Naegel

Otto Black

10

8:57 a.m.

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

John Chin

1

12:30 p.m.

Rico Hoey

Tom McKibbin

Matteo Manassero

10

12:30 p.m.

Michael McGowan

Carter Jenkins

Logan McAllister

1

12:41 p.m.

Dean Burmester

Rikuya Hoshino

Seamus Power

10

12:41 p.m.

Frederik Kjettrup

Chris Petefish

Parker Bell (a)

1

12:52 p.m.

Seonghyeon Kim

Justin Lower

Tim Widing

10

12:52 p.m.

Omar Morales (a)

Max Greyserman

Casey Jarvis

1

1:03 p.m.

Lucas Glover

Sam Burns

Cameron Smith

10

1:03 p.m.

Corey Conners

Stephan Jaeger

Emiliano Grillo

1

1:14 p.m.

Will Zalatoris

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tiger Woods

10

1:14 p.m.

Ryo Ishikawa

Francesco Molinari

Sergio Garcia

1

1:25 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay

Matt Kuchar

Russell Henley

10

1:25 p.m.

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

1

1:36 p.m.

Tony Finau

Ludvig Åberg

Dustin Johnson

10

1:36 p.m.

Rickie Fowler

Adam Hadwin

Phil Mickelson

1

1:47 p.m.

Justin Rose

Gary Woodland

Webb Simpson

10

1:47 p.m.

Min Woo Lee

Sahith Theegala

Nicolai Højgaard

1

1:58 p.m.

Daniel Berger

Ryan Fox

David Puig

10

1:58 p.m.

Si Woo Kim

Matthieu Pavon

Sungjae Im

1

2:09 p.m.

Byeong Hun An

Sam Bennett

Edoardo Molinari

10

2:09 p.m.

Nico Echavarria

Robert Rock

Neal Shipley (a)

1

2:20 p.m.

Austin Eckroat

Adrian Meronk

Cam Davis

10

2:20 p.m.

Takumi Kanaya

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Mac Meissner

1

2:31 p.m.

Aaron Rai

Davis Thompson

Zac Blair

10

2:31 p.m.

Isaiah Salinda

Bryan Kim (a)

Jim Herman

1

2:42 p.m.

Willie Mack III

Richard Mansell

Ashton McCulloch (a)

10

2:42 p.m.

Carson Schaake

Charlie Reiter

Colin Prater (a)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.