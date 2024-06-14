When are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay playing at Pinehurst today? Tee times for the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open
PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — It will be a hot cut day at Pinehurst, and golfers will have to battle the heat and each other to earn spots in the weekend rounds of the 2024 U.S. Open.
Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied at the top of leaderboard at 5-under after the first day of play at Pinehurst No. 2. Ludvig Åberg is one shot back and in third place by himself, followed by Matthieu Pavon and Bryson DeChambeau, who are tied for fourth at 3-under.
After starting in the afternoon yesterday, both McIlroy and DeChambeau have early morning tee times Friday, with both scheduled to start their second rounds before 8 a.m. Cantlay, Åberg and Pavon all tee off after 1 p.m. today.
Tiger Woods finished the first round tied for 86th with 18 other golfers, including Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry, at 4-over-par. Woods is set to begin his second round Friday at 1:14 p.m.
Here are all the second round tee times and groupings for the 2024 U.S. Open tournament.
U.S. Open second round tee times and groupings
Tee
Time
Player
Player
Player
1
6:45 a.m.
Greyson Sigg
Grant Forrest
Wells Williams (a)
10
6:45 a.m.
Jason Scrivener
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Brendan Valdes (a)
1
6:56 a.m.
Chesson Hadley
Mark Hubbard
Adam Svensson
10
6:56 a.m.
Santiago de la Fuente (a)
Sam Bairstow
Eugenio Chacarra
1
7:07 a.m.
Beau Hossler
Victor Perez
Adam Schenk
10
7:07 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama
Taylor Moore
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1
7:18 a.m.
Robert MacIntyre
Nick Taylor
Mackenzie Hughes
10
7:18 a.m.
Jason Day
Harris English
Tom Kim
1
7:29 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Tom Hoge
10
7:29 a.m.
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
1
7:40 a.m.
Bryson DeChambeau
Viktor Hovland
Max Homa
10
7:40 a.m.
Brian Harman
Nick Dunlap
Wyndham Clark
1
7:51 a.m.
Sepp Straka
Peter Malnati
J.T. Poston
10
7:51 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama
Jackson Suber
Jordan Speith
1
8:02 a.m.
Gordon Sargent (a)
Jake Knapp
Cameron Young
10
8:02 a.m.
Shane Lowry
Keegan Bradley
Martin Kaymer
1
8:13 a.m.
Chris Kirk
Billy Horshel
Adam Scott
10
8:13 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia
Eric Cole
Erik van Rooyen
1
8:24 a.m.
Ben Kohles
Denny McCarthy
Ben James (a)
10
8:24 a.m.
Brendon Todd
Taylor Pendrith
Alex Noren
1
8:35 a.m.
Frankie Capan III
Andrew Svoboda
Luke Clanton (a)
10
8:35 a.m.
Thomas Detry
Brian Campbell
Jackson Buchanan (a)
1
8:46 a.m.
Harry Higgs
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Brandon Wu
10
8:46 a.m.
Taisei Shimizu
Gunnar Broin (a)
Maxwell Moldovan
1
8:57 a.m.
Joey Vrzich
Chris Naegel
Otto Black
10
8:57 a.m.
Sung Kang
Riki Kawamoto
John Chin
1
12:30 p.m.
Rico Hoey
Tom McKibbin
Matteo Manassero
10
12:30 p.m.
Michael McGowan
Carter Jenkins
Logan McAllister
1
12:41 p.m.
Dean Burmester
Rikuya Hoshino
Seamus Power
10
12:41 p.m.
Frederik Kjettrup
Chris Petefish
Parker Bell (a)
1
12:52 p.m.
Seonghyeon Kim
Justin Lower
Tim Widing
10
12:52 p.m.
Omar Morales (a)
Max Greyserman
Casey Jarvis
1
1:03 p.m.
Lucas Glover
Sam Burns
Cameron Smith
10
1:03 p.m.
Corey Conners
Stephan Jaeger
Emiliano Grillo
1
1:14 p.m.
Will Zalatoris
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tiger Woods
10
1:14 p.m.
Ryo Ishikawa
Francesco Molinari
Sergio Garcia
1
1:25 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay
Matt Kuchar
Russell Henley
10
1:25 p.m.
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Brooks Koepka
1
1:36 p.m.
Tony Finau
Ludvig Åberg
Dustin Johnson
10
1:36 p.m.
Rickie Fowler
Adam Hadwin
Phil Mickelson
1
1:47 p.m.
Justin Rose
Gary Woodland
Webb Simpson
10
1:47 p.m.
Min Woo Lee
Sahith Theegala
Nicolai Højgaard
1
1:58 p.m.
Daniel Berger
Ryan Fox
David Puig
10
1:58 p.m.
Si Woo Kim
Matthieu Pavon
Sungjae Im
1
2:09 p.m.
Byeong Hun An
Sam Bennett
Edoardo Molinari
10
2:09 p.m.
Nico Echavarria
Robert Rock
Neal Shipley (a)
1
2:20 p.m.
Austin Eckroat
Adrian Meronk
Cam Davis
10
2:20 p.m.
Takumi Kanaya
Stewart Hagestad (a)
Mac Meissner
1
2:31 p.m.
Aaron Rai
Davis Thompson
Zac Blair
10
2:31 p.m.
Isaiah Salinda
Bryan Kim (a)
Jim Herman
1
2:42 p.m.
Willie Mack III
Richard Mansell
Ashton McCulloch (a)
10
2:42 p.m.
Carson Schaake
Charlie Reiter
Colin Prater (a)
