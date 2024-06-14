When are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay playing at Pinehurst today? Tee times for the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — It will be a hot cut day at Pinehurst, and golfers will have to battle the heat and each other to earn spots in the weekend rounds of the 2024 U.S. Open.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied at the top of leaderboard at 5-under after the first day of play at Pinehurst No. 2. Ludvig Åberg is one shot back and in third place by himself, followed by Matthieu Pavon and Bryson DeChambeau, who are tied for fourth at 3-under.

After starting in the afternoon yesterday, both McIlroy and DeChambeau have early morning tee times Friday, with both scheduled to start their second rounds before 8 a.m. Cantlay, Åberg and Pavon all tee off after 1 p.m. today.

Tiger Woods finished the first round tied for 86th with 18 other golfers, including Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry, at 4-over-par. Woods is set to begin his second round Friday at 1:14 p.m.

Here are all the second round tee times and groupings for the 2024 U.S. Open tournament.

U.S. Open second round tee times and groupings

Tee Time Player Player Player 1 6:45 a.m. Greyson Sigg Grant Forrest Wells Williams (a) 10 6:45 a.m. Jason Scrivener Brandon Robinson Thompson Brendan Valdes (a) 1 6:56 a.m. Chesson Hadley Mark Hubbard Adam Svensson 10 6:56 a.m. Santiago de la Fuente (a) Sam Bairstow Eugenio Chacarra 1 7:07 a.m. Beau Hossler Victor Perez Adam Schenk 10 7:07 a.m. Kurt Kitayama Taylor Moore Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 7:18 a.m. Robert MacIntyre Nick Taylor Mackenzie Hughes 10 7:18 a.m. Jason Day Harris English Tom Kim 1 7:29 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton Tommy Fleetwood Tom Hoge 10 7:29 a.m. Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler 1 7:40 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau Viktor Hovland Max Homa 10 7:40 a.m. Brian Harman Nick Dunlap Wyndham Clark 1 7:51 a.m. Sepp Straka Peter Malnati J.T. Poston 10 7:51 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama Jackson Suber Jordan Speith 1 8:02 a.m. Gordon Sargent (a) Jake Knapp Cameron Young 10 8:02 a.m. Shane Lowry Keegan Bradley Martin Kaymer 1 8:13 a.m. Chris Kirk Billy Horshel Adam Scott 10 8:13 a.m. Akshay Bhatia Eric Cole Erik van Rooyen 1 8:24 a.m. Ben Kohles Denny McCarthy Ben James (a) 10 8:24 a.m. Brendon Todd Taylor Pendrith Alex Noren 1 8:35 a.m. Frankie Capan III Andrew Svoboda Luke Clanton (a) 10 8:35 a.m. Thomas Detry Brian Campbell Jackson Buchanan (a) 1 8:46 a.m. Harry Higgs Hiroshi Tai (a) Brandon Wu 10 8:46 a.m. Taisei Shimizu Gunnar Broin (a) Maxwell Moldovan 1 8:57 a.m. Joey Vrzich Chris Naegel Otto Black 10 8:57 a.m. Sung Kang Riki Kawamoto John Chin 1 12:30 p.m. Rico Hoey Tom McKibbin Matteo Manassero 10 12:30 p.m. Michael McGowan Carter Jenkins Logan McAllister 1 12:41 p.m. Dean Burmester Rikuya Hoshino Seamus Power 10 12:41 p.m. Frederik Kjettrup Chris Petefish Parker Bell (a) 1 12:52 p.m. Seonghyeon Kim Justin Lower Tim Widing 10 12:52 p.m. Omar Morales (a) Max Greyserman Casey Jarvis 1 1:03 p.m. Lucas Glover Sam Burns Cameron Smith 10 1:03 p.m. Corey Conners Stephan Jaeger Emiliano Grillo 1 1:14 p.m. Will Zalatoris Matthew Fitzpatrick Tiger Woods 10 1:14 p.m. Ryo Ishikawa Francesco Molinari Sergio Garcia 1 1:25 p.m. Patrick Cantlay Matt Kuchar Russell Henley 10 1:25 p.m. Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Brooks Koepka 1 1:36 p.m. Tony Finau Ludvig Åberg Dustin Johnson 10 1:36 p.m. Rickie Fowler Adam Hadwin Phil Mickelson 1 1:47 p.m. Justin Rose Gary Woodland Webb Simpson 10 1:47 p.m. Min Woo Lee Sahith Theegala Nicolai Højgaard 1 1:58 p.m. Daniel Berger Ryan Fox David Puig 10 1:58 p.m. Si Woo Kim Matthieu Pavon Sungjae Im 1 2:09 p.m. Byeong Hun An Sam Bennett Edoardo Molinari 10 2:09 p.m. Nico Echavarria Robert Rock Neal Shipley (a) 1 2:20 p.m. Austin Eckroat Adrian Meronk Cam Davis 10 2:20 p.m. Takumi Kanaya Stewart Hagestad (a) Mac Meissner 1 2:31 p.m. Aaron Rai Davis Thompson Zac Blair 10 2:31 p.m. Isaiah Salinda Bryan Kim (a) Jim Herman 1 2:42 p.m. Willie Mack III Richard Mansell Ashton McCulloch (a) 10 2:42 p.m. Carson Schaake Charlie Reiter Colin Prater (a)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.