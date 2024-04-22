Tiger Woods, Max Homa highlight TGL roster for Jupiter Links Golf Club

Like most players of his generation, Max Homa grew up idolizing Tiger Woods on the golf course. Now the two are teammates.

TGL, the tech-infused golf league backed by Woods and Rory McIlroy slated to now start early in 2025, announced its latest team roster on Monday morning. Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club will feature the fan-favorite Homa, rising star Tom Kim and veteran Kevin Kisner.

“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” said Woods, who is part owner of Jupiter Links. “Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”

The club said the logo “brings to life the vibrant energy of Jupiter, with the ‘Palm Flag’ signature element combining beach and golf lifestyle with a golf pin flag and palm tree. The handwritten font is a nod to Tiger’s signature and the palm branches breaking the red circle represent the rising sun on the horizon.” As for the colors, the primary is, of course, “Tiger Red,” alongside midnight blue, sand and sunrise.

Jupiter Links logo

Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner will play for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the TGL. (Photo: Courtesy of TGL)

David Blitzer, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, is personally investing in Jupiter Links GC. Harris and Blitzer’s impressive portfolio include the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Blitzer is also a co-owner of MLB’s Cleveland Guardians and the NFL’s Washington Commanders, as well as a General Partner of Crystal Palace Football Club in the English Premier League. He also owns stake in Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake of and the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek