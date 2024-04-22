Tiger Woods is fired up for the start of TGL: ‘It’s starting to feel real’

TGL, the Palm Beach Gardens-based interactive golf league, is “full steam ahead” according to one of its co-founders, Hall of Famer Tiger Woods.

Woods, the Jupiter Island resident, answered questions via e-mail exclusively for The Palm Beach Post about his team, Jupiter Links GC, and the league that has overcome the setback of the roof on its original building collapsing in November due to a power outage and wind storm. The incident forced the start date to be pushed back one year.

“Once we have all teams and rosters finalized, I think people will start to learn more about our competition, technology and format,” Woods said. “It’s starting to feel real and I couldn’t be more excited for January.”

Woods’ team, which includes Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, was revealed Monday. All six four-man rosters are known, with the exception of two spots. The San Francisco team has yet to be officially revealed.

The final piece was TMRW Sports Group, which owns TGL, receiving approval from Palm Beach State College to construct a permanent arena on its campus along PGA Boulevard. That came one month ago. The venue, which will be known as the SoFi Center, will have seating for 1,500 fans.

TMRW Sports was formed by sports executive Mike McCarley, Woods and Jupiter’s Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour.

The league is scheduled to launch Jan. 7 with matches held once a week. The plan is for each team to play five matches followed by playoffs.

Here is what Woods told The Post about his team and the progress being made:

Q: How did Jupiter Links GC come together?

A: “TGL league policy was to prioritize player schedules first so that all the guys could commit to and play their normal, desired PGA Tour schedule. Last thing we wanted was a player to not play in an event due to a TGL match.

“With that, I have three guys on my team that I enjoy being around, that I know are going to work hard and grind as team members, can talk a little trash and will have a great time. If I compete in something, I want to win. Jupiter Links now has one of the top all-around players in the world in Max Homa, one of the fastest-rising young stars in Tom Kim and I’ll put Kiz up against anyone in team play. So while I didn’t hand pick this team, I’m thrilled at where Jupiter Links Golf Club stands.”

Q: What do you like about how each players’ game fits the TGL format?

A: “I think each player is going to bring a lot of game and personality to Jupiter Links. TGL’s format, which includes a shot clock, time outs, and both team and individual match play, is really going to highlight our players’ talents and bring a fresh, modern, and fast-paced twist to the game we all love so much.”

Q: What is your excitement level on how TGL is progressing with its new venue, teams being announced?

A: “We are full steam ahead on the new design and build of SoFi Center and after this Jupiter Links announcement, there is only one TGL team brand and roster left to be revealed – the San Francisco team – and that should be happening very soon.

