Tides drop series opener to SWB RailRiders

NORFOLK, Va (Courtesy of the Norfolk Tides) — The Norfolk Tides (7-3) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-4), 5-2, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Coby Mayo launched his third home run of the season in the loss, while Jackson Holliday collected his seventh extra base hit of the year.

Neither team scored until the third inning when Josh VanMeter broke the scoring open for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an RBI single. Two batters later, Everson Pereira knocked a two-run single to put them up 3-0.

That would be the only hiccup for Tides starter Justin Armbruester. He finished his night with 5.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six. He threw 85 pitches, 52 for strikes.

The Tides gave Armbruester only one run of support while he was pitching. In the fourth, Mayo launched a home run 429 feet to center field to break up the shutout. It was his third home run of the season to bring the score to 3-1.

Edgar Barclay was a problem for the Tides as the RailRider’s starter. He went 5.0 innings and only allowed the home run with seven strikeouts. Cody Morris replaced him in the sixth and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings himself. The RailRiders supported their staff’s efforts further in the eighth on a two-run homer by Everson Pereira to go up, 5-1.

Yerry De Los Santos entered the game in the ninth to finish the game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but the Tides were able to load the bases on him. Down to their last strike, Connor Norby knocked an RBI infield single to keep the game alive, but Norfolk was unable to pull off the comeback in the ninth, falling 5-2 in the opening game of the series.

RHP Chayce McDermott (0-0, 3.52) will start on the hill for the Tides tomorrow, while the Rail Riders will throw RHP Tanner Tully (0-1, 6.00) in the second game of the series. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

