Tide hosting elite 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV at the end of July

Brody Smoot
·1 min read
Alabama has had a plethora of success at the cornerback position over the years. Trevon Diggs, Cyrus Jones, Levi Wallace and Anthony Averett are just some of the former Alabama corners that have found their way into the NFL. With the transfer portal becoming a hot commodity in college football, the coaching staff needs to recruit harder than ever before.

One of the proven cornerbacks in the 2024 class is Ellis Robinson IV. Recently, Robinson IV tweeted that he would be taking a visit to Tuscaloosa on July 30. The native of New York currently plays at IMG Academy.

Several players on the current roster came from IMG, including Ja’Corey Brooks, JC Latham, Jihaad Campbell and Tyler Booker.

Alabama holds a solid lead in his recruitment according to On3’s RPM. As of right now, Alabama is favored to land him at 62.5% likelihood.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

4

2

2

Rivals

4

58

16

5

ESPN

5

7

4

3

On3 Recruiting

4

6

2

2

247 Composite

5

12

6

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

New Rochelle, New York

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 24, 2021

  • Attended Junior Day on March 5, 2022

