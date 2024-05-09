Thursday Scottish gossip: Celtic, Kelly, Motherwell, Rangers, Cordoba, Southampton, Hibs

Celtic have placed Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly on a list of summer transfer targets (Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Celtic have hired former South American talent spotter Mark Cooper in a revamp of the club's scouting set-up (Daily Mail).

Rangers hold a "strong" interest in Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract (El Marcador via Daily Record).

Motherwell are considering a move for Perth Glory right-back John Koutrombis, who is out of contract with the A-League club next month (Daily Record).

Southampton Under-21 coach Adam Asghar has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Under-18s at Celtic (Daily Record).

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill is a target for Rapid Bucharest, despite the 72-year-old not having managed a club since his Nottingham Forest departure in June 2019 (Fanatik via Scottish Sun).

Hibernian could be without centre-backs Will Fish and Rocky Bushiri for Sunday's Premiership visit of Aberdeen (Edinburgh Evening News).