Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime: How to stream Steelers at Browns, updates and future game schedule

Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – continues streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Steelers-Browns battle in Cleveland and will continue to for through December.

Although fans in local markets will be able to watch over the air on T.V. – in tonight’s case Pittsburgh and Cleveland – out of market fans will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month alone and is included in the overall Amazon Prime price of $14.99 per month or $139 for the year) and a streaming device configured to watch on their T.V. Games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.

[Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video: Sign up for a 30-day free trial]

More than 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier of most Thursday night games in a massive, $13 billion deal that runs through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion a year, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million per game in rights fees.

If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s 30-day free Prime trials. That will get you through Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to watch that, you’re willing to watch anything.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2, Sept. 15: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 | Box score, stats

Week 3, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns | Live stats

Week 4, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Week 6, Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Week 7, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Week 10, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Week 11, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Week 14, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Week 15, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Week 17, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans