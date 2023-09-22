Thursday Night Football: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is inactive; Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson is active

The 49ers won't have wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as expected, for Thursday Night Football. He was among the team's inactives.

Aiyuk leads the 49ers in receiving with 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

He injured his shoulder last week, keeping him out of a game for the first time since his rookie year of 2020 when he missed the regular-season finale.

The 49ers activated Chris Conley from the practice squad to help fill in.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee), offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, running back Ty Davis-Price and linebacker Jalen Graham are the 49ers' other inactives. Brandon Allen was designated as the third quarterback.

The Giants will have receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who was questionable with a knee injury.

Their inactives are running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (concussion), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (knee), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, safety Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordon Riley.