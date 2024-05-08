Thursday gossip: Olise, Postecoglou, Greenwood, Silva, Estevao, Ten Hag, Barry

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa are confident they can beat Arsenal and Manchester United to the signing of French winger Michael Olise, 22, from Crystal Palace. (Football Transfers)

Tottenham are ready to give manager Ange Postecoglou the funds to sign a striker, centre-back and midfielder this summer. (Times - subscription required)

At least two Premier League clubs have enquired about signing Mason Greenwood, 22, but Manchester United's English striker is still more likely to move overseas if sold this summer. (Telegraph)

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, wants his future resolved by the end of Euro 2024 this summer. (Mirror)

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Palmeiras' 17-year-old Brazilian winger Willian Estevao. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United will not choose a replacement for manager Erik ten Hag based on their trophy record alone, which boosts the chances of current England boss Gareth Southgate being appointed as his successor. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, there has been initial contact between United and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel's advisers to gauge the German's interest in moving to Old Trafford. (talkSPORT)

Stockport County are in talks with Aston Villa over a permanent deal for 20-year-old English forward Louie Barry, who helped the club win promotion to League on loan this season. (TEAMtalk)

Borussia Dortmund's 34-year-old former Germany attacking midfielder Marco Reus, who is out of contract in the summer, is in preliminary talks over a deal with Major League Soccer side St Louis City. (Athletic - subscription required)

Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite can leave Espanyol as a free agent in July if the club secures promotion. If they do not, the 32-year-old can leave for 600,000 euros. (Fabrizio Romano)

Galatasaray are set to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on a permanent deal after the 31-year-old Morocco international impressed on loan with the Turkish club this season. (Standard)

West Ham face competition from Serie A side Napoli in their pursuit for 20-year-old Anderlecht and Belgium centre-back Zeno Debast. (AreaNapoli via Sport Witness)

Former Hamburg boss Tim Walter is a candidate to replace Liam Rosenior at Championship side Hull City. (Sky Sports)