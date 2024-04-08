Thunder vs Hornets takeaways: Aaron Wiggins helps OKC snap three-game skid in road finale

As a buzzer-beating heave by Brandon Miller bounced off the rim on Sunday, Aaron Wiggins secured the rebound.

OKC had just secured a 121-118 road win over Charlotte, but the third-year guard didn't celebrate. He just stood on the floor of Spectrum Center for a brief moment, wrapping both arms around the ball.

Wiggins didn't want to let go, just like OKC refused to let Sunday's showdown slip away from it.

On a day when the Thunder was without its two leading scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle), it found a way to outlast the Hornets and snap a season-long losing streak of three games.

OKC (53-25) will now conclude its regular season with a four-game homestand. It'll host Sacramento at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Josh Giddey, OKC takes advantage of Charlotte’s undersized frontcourt

Josh Giddey is used to having a height advantage over fellow guards.

The third-year pro is 6-foot-8, which is tall enough to cause problems for any defender at his position. But as Giddey attacked the rim early in the first quarter, he found that even the Hornets’ frontcourt struggled to measure up.

Giddey used his speed to blow past the 6-6 Grant Williams, who served as Charlotte’s small-ball center. He then finished a layup over the 6-7 Miles Bridges, who’s a power forward.

It’s not an ideal frontcourt pairing for the Hornets, who were without starting center Mark Williams due to a back injury. And the Thunder took advantage.

OKC scored 50 points in the paint and snagged 10 offensive rebounds. Giddey also recorded his second triple double in the last five games with a stat line of 20 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Lindy Waters III shows ability to attack the rim

Lindy Waters III can often be found hovering around the 3-point line, waiting for the ball to swing his way.

It’s common practice for the former Norman North and OSU guard, who has carved out a role with OKC as a 3-point specialist.

But when Waters caught a pass behind the arc midway through the second quarter, he changed his routine. The third-year pro put the ball on the floor, absorbed the contact and finished a layup over the outstretched hands of Davis Bertans.

Waters provided a good scoring boost off the bench for OKC. Despite entering the day with a season average of 2.9 points per game, he scored 10 points in 15 minutes.

Waters is averaging 11 points in OKC’s last two games, and he has shown a willingness to attack the rim. The 3-point specialist has gone 6 for 6 from inside the arc during that stretch.

Prior to that, Waters had only attempted 12 shots from 2-point range all season.

OKC ends its struggles from deep

The Thunder has been waiting for it to rain from deep.

OKC entered Sunday on a season-long losing streak of three games, and it shot an abysmal 28% from deep during that stretch.

But the perfect storm finally arrived for OKC. The team went 18 for 36 from distance (50%) against Charlotte, and no deep bombs were bigger than the two Isaiah Joe delivered down the stretch.

The Thunder trailed 113-112 with 1:28 left in the game when Giddey found Joe in transition. The sharpshooter calmly knocked it down from deep, and he got another clean look on OKC’s next possession.

This time Chet Holmgren fed the ball to Joe, who drilled another 3-pointer and pushed the Thunder’s lead to four points.

OKC never looked back. It secured the hard-earned victory and snapped its three-game skid.

