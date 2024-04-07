Thunder vs Hornets injury report: Will Jalen Williams play today for OKC at Charlotte?

The OKC Thunder concludes its five-game road trip with a battle against the Charlotte Hornets at 5 p.m. Sunday.

OKC is looking to snap a season-long losing streak of three games, but it’ll be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad). Jalen Williams (ankle) is also listed as questionable.

This is the second and final meeting of the season between OKC (52-25) and Charlotte (19-58). The Thunder earned a 126-106 home win over the Hornets on Feb. 2.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

OKC Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Adam Flagler (G League two-way) is out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right quad contusion) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier Sarr (G League two-way) is out. Gordon Hayward (left posterior tibialis strain) is questionable. Jalen Williams (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) is probable.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy) is out. Seth Curry (right ankle sprain) is out. Cody Martin (left ankle sprain) is out. Mark Williams (low back injury recovery) is out. Amari Bailey (illness) is doubtful. Leaky Black (abdominal strain) is questionable. Nick Richards (right plantar fascia discomfort) is questionable.

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

Josh Giddey

Isaiah Joe

Lu Dort

Kenrich Williams

Chet Holmgren

Projected Charlotte Hornets starting lineup

Vasilije Micic

Tre Mann

Brandon Miller

Miles Bridges

Grant Williams

