‘The Throne’ tournament will crown a top boys and girls basketball team this March

The American Dream is not only alive and well, it is apparently also a Hoop Dream.

Horrific puns aside, the American Dream Meadowlands (East Rutherford, New Jersey) will host ‘The Thone,’ a high school basketball tournament. The tournament will run from March 27-30.

The top team on the boys side is Columbus (Miami, Florida), ranked second in the nation in this week’s USA TODAY HSS Super 25. No. 4 Plano East (Plano, Texas) and No. 13 Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) are also featured among the 16 teams on the boys side.

One of the teams in the tournament, McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Georgia) features Ace Bailey. A five-star forward who is committed to Rutgers, Bailey was named the No. 1 player in the nation this week by USA TODAY High School Sports.

The event is being run in conjunction with Gold Level Sports & Entertainment and the National Basketball Players Association.

There is also a very deep and talented girls division. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland) is the tournament’s top team followed by second-seeded Morris Catholic (Denville, New Jersey).

The girls side will feature eight teams.

Men’s Bracket

1 Columbus (FL) 16 Notre Dame (CA) 8 CHSAA/PSAL (NY) 9 Oak Ridge (FL) 5 Ridge View (SC) 12 Jackson Reed (DC) 4 Myers Park (NC) 13 McEachern (GA) 6 Grayson (GA) 11 Roosevelt High School (CA) 3 Don Bosco (NJ) 14 Central Cabarrus (NC) 7 Gonzaga (DC) 10 Saint Rose (NJ) 2 Plano East (TX) 15 Bishop O’Connell (VA)

Women’s Bracket

1 Bishop McNamara (MD) 8 CHSAA/PSAL (NY) 4 Hebron Christian (GA) 5 Desoto High School (TX) 3 Grayson (GA) 6 McDonough (MD) 2 Morris Catholic (NJ) 7 Ridgeline (UT)

Story originally appeared on High School Sports