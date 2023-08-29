Three Warriors guards crack the latest rankings

The Golden State Warriors may be an aging team, but they boast one of the deepest guard rotations in the NBA. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul are all elite-level players who could be a starter for any contending team in the league — they’re also all future Hall of Famers.

According to Bleacher Report’s staff writers, those three guards are also among the top 30 backcourt players in the NBA. In fact, they have Curry ranked among the top five ball-handlers in the league, despite him entering his age-35 season, such has been his impact as a prolific scorer over the years.

Both Thompson and Paul feature later in the list but still make the cut. Furthermore, the Warriors are the only team in Bleacher Report’s rankings that has three players, further showcasing the team’s incredible depth compared to other teams around the league.

Here are where each of the Warriors’ guards rank.

#2 - Steph Curry

Stephen Curry (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

#25 - Klay Thompson

Klay Thompspon. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

#29 (tied with Austin Reaves) - Chris Paul

Chris Paul (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1471 tag=1365]

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire