Three Vols earn NCAA Tournament tennis bids

Ken Lay
·1 min read

Three Tennessee men’s tennis players have earned bids to the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

The tournament will take place May 20-25 at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Johannus Monday qualified for both singles and doubles. In doubles, he will team with partner Angel Diaz. Shunsuke Mitsui also earned a spot in the singles tournament.

Monday, a two-time SEC Player of the Year, was one of 12 automatic qualifiers in singles and is a No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. He is 22-2, playing in the No. 1 singles spot for Tennessee and has compiled a 17-1 record against ranked opponents this season.

Mitsui earned an at-large berth. He is 9-2 this season against ranked opponents.

In doubles, the duo of Monday and Diaz is one of four tandems to earn a 5-8 seed in the draw. The team has posted a 17-5 record and is 10-2 against the nation’s ranked doubles teams.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire