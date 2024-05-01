Three Vols earn NCAA Tournament tennis bids

Three Tennessee men’s tennis players have earned bids to the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

The tournament will take place May 20-25 at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Johannus Monday qualified for both singles and doubles. In doubles, he will team with partner Angel Diaz. Shunsuke Mitsui also earned a spot in the singles tournament.

Monday, a two-time SEC Player of the Year, was one of 12 automatic qualifiers in singles and is a No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. He is 22-2, playing in the No. 1 singles spot for Tennessee and has compiled a 17-1 record against ranked opponents this season.

Mitsui earned an at-large berth. He is 9-2 this season against ranked opponents.

In doubles, the duo of Monday and Diaz is one of four tandems to earn a 5-8 seed in the draw. The team has posted a 17-5 record and is 10-2 against the nation’s ranked doubles teams.

𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿! Jo, Shun and Angel earned bids to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships 💪 READ » https://t.co/yGa00sx2eW#GBO 🍊🎾 pic.twitter.com/z5VQmZTfIU — Tennessee Tennis (@Vol_Tennis) April 30, 2024

