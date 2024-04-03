Three-star offensive lineman John Mills sets official visit

Three-star offensive lineman John Mills has set an official visit to Nebraska for later this month. The San Francisco native announced on X, on Monday that he will be taking an official visit to Lincoln from April 26-28.

Mills is considered a three-star prospect by all three major recruiting services.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive guard holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington, among others. He also has official visits set to Washington and Texas currently.

The Cornhuskers currently have three commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, all from in-state prospects. This will be head coach Matt Rhule’s second full-cycle recruiting class. His first class, the Huskers’ 2024 recruiting class, featured 27 commitments and was ranked as a top-25 recruiting class across the industry.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire