Three-star linebacker commits to Wisconsin

The Badgers football team had another player join their class of 2025 recruiting haul Monday, receiving the commitment of three-star linebacker Brenden Anes from Franklin, Tennessee.

Anes picked Wisconsin over 10 other collegiate offers, including Indiana within the Big Ten. The Badgers have now secured three of the four players that were at their junior day last week, already adding Cody Haddad and Jaimier Scott.

With the addition of Anes, Wisconsin now sits as the 10-highest ranked program in regards to their 2025 recruits on 247Sports. The Badgers have many more offers extended to additional recruits across the country, while Luke Fickell attempts to return the program to the top of the Big Ten moving forward.

