Three-star class of 2025 athlete commits to Wisconsin
The Badgers received the commitment of Cody Haddad, a three-star class of 2025 athlete from Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder still has one more year of high school football at St Ignatius before he’ll join Wisconsin.
Haddad picked the Badgers over 15 other Division 1 offers, including Nebraska and Purdue within the Big Ten. He’s played both safety and receiver, while also operating as a return specialist in his time as a high school football player.
Haddad is the fifth player to commit to Wisconsin as a member of their class of 2025, joining the likes of linebacker Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI) and safety Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA), amongst others.
