Wisconsin lands a commitment from a 2025 four-star athlete

Wisconsin added to its class of 2025 yesterday with a commitment from four-star athlete Jaimier Scott.

The commitment is yet another for head coach Luke Fickell from the state of Ohio, and from the city of Cincinnati specifically. Given his connections in the area thanks to his previous coaching experience, it is a talent pipeline that is expected to continue for years to come.

Scott is 247Sports’ No. 326 player in the class of 2025, No. 20 athlete and No. 12 recruit from the state of Ohio. He chooses Wisconsin over top programs including Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State.

While listed as an athlete, Scott is expected to play defensive back at the next level. He is the Badgers’ second DB committed in the class of 2025, joining three-star safety Remington Moss.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 now ranks No. 9 in the nation after Scott’s commitment. The group has six commits at this early point in the process.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire