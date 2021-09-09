Three reasons Ohio State beats Oregon Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in their first home game of 2021 on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks come to visit. The kickoff is at noon and the gameday atmosphere should be electric with a packed ‘Shoe. The Buckeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Thursday, just nipping the spread 45-31 by taking control of the game in the second half.

Despite the struggles early in the game, freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud cleaned up his game and showed that he has the arm talent to win games for OSU. Oregon had a far less impressive week, barely squeaking out a victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs. With the spread at over three touchdowns, most expected Oregon to run away with it, but the Ducks only won 31-24. We like Ohio State’s chances to win this thing, but how exactly?

Here we go with three reasons the Buckeyes will have success going Duck hunting this weekend.

Oregon won't be able to stop the run

Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell makes the the Hawaiian shaka (hang loose) gesture with his hands as he joins his team in warmups during Fall Camp with the Ducks. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State only ran for the ball for 75 yards, but it could have been much more. Their leading rusher, Jordan Mims, averaged a healthy 11.8 yards per carry. Oregon stopped the Bulldogs running game cold in the second half, but it should be noted Fresno does not have the backfield Ohio State does. The Ducks do not have the skill to bottle up Miyan Williams, Master Teague, and TreVeyon Henderson. Especially with the Ducks possibly missing star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (still day-to-day). It's hard to envision them stopping the Buckeyes on the ground.

Anthony Brown is a work in progress at quarterback

Quarterback Anthony Brown Jr., left, throws downfield against Fresno State in the third quarter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon offense has been less than explosive since the arrival of Mario Cristobal at head coach. The Ducks' offense relies more on the run game and this offense even held back former star, Justin Herbert. Anthony Brown is a fine runner, but as a passer, he is likely a step behind Minnesota's Tanner Morgan (even though Minnesota never really got the passing game cranked up.) Anthony Brown is a threat in the option game, but the Ducks are going to need him to pass the ball for them to beat the Buckeyes. Most Oregon fans will tell you Brown didn't play terribly against Fresno State and that is true, but it's evident he will need to play on an All-American level to beat Ohio State and he simply doesn't have that ability -- at least not yet.

Oregon's offensive line will struggle

Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (#78), left, and George Moore (#77), right, work out with the Ducks during a Saturday practice in Autzen Stadium during Fall Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon offensive line is not bad, but it is not athletic enough to hang with the elite athletes Ohio State is bringing up front. Ohio State has one of the best defensive lines in the country with Zach Harrison and Haskell Garrett being All-American caliber players. We discussed above that Oregon likes to run the option with a more lateral-based run game. It is typically key to have a more athletic offensive line to run that system, but the Ducks just don't have the ideal personnel to leverage Ohio State at the point of attack.

