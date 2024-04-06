Three-Point Stance: LSU speed, Oklahoma sleeper, Big 12 quarterbacks

Matt Moreno/Rivals.com

Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson has thoughts on the speed headed to LSU, a sleeper prospect in Oklahoma and the top five quarterbacks in the Big 12 conference.

*****

*****

RIDICULOUS SPEED HEADED TO LSU

LSU football recruits elite prospects on a yearly basis, everyone knows this. A very common attribute of the Tigers is speed. This was seen this most recent season as star receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both ran sub 4.4-seconds in the 40-yard dash. The Tigers will certainly not be lacking in any speed in the coming seasons either.

Powerhouse program Duncanville has a duo of future Tigers that possess elite times. Just days ago, 2024 running back signee Caden Durham clocked a blazing 10.35 while 2025 five-star wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore was right behind with a 10.43. Also among the 2025 LSU recruiting class is Houston (Texas) North Shore linebacker Charles Ross, who ran a 10.48 just weeks ago. He ran that time at 200-plus pounds, just adding to the insane factor of his time.

The headliner of the group comes as no surprise to football fans in Texas. Class of 2024 wide receiver signee out of Humble Atascocita, Jelani Watkins, is currently the nation’s leader in the 100 meters with a 10.22 record.

*****

GRADY ADAMSON A SLEEPER PROSPECT?

Chris Harmon / Inside Tulsa Sports

Like most fans, my favorite position to watch is the quarterback. As of recently, among my favorites in the 2025 class is Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek three-star Grady Adamson. As a junior, Adamson racked up 2,565 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also added 577 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

I am a big fan of Adamson’s film. Not only do I see arm strength and the ability to extend plays and find open receivers, but I see a tough player who is always fighting to make something out of nothing. Adamson is often operating on the move as he tends to have to evade rushers. However, this has allowed him to gain the skill of throwing on the run, which he does at an impressive level. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he fits the mold of a prototypical passer.

He delivers a pretty (and catchable) deep ball and maybe my favorite attribute, is not afraid to throw a dart over the middle. He is always scanning the field and seems to always put the ball exactly where it needs to be.

Adamson holds offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, BYU, Syracuse, Tulsa and UNLV, among others. Adamson has a certain playstyle and execution to him that could make him a sleeper prospect for a much larger program.

*****

PROJECTING THE TOP FIVE QUARTERBACKS IN THE BIG 12

Nigel Amstock / CU Sports Report

The Big 12 will look quite different in 2024 with Texas and Oklahoma now in the SEC along with the additions of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State. There was also a great deal of shuffling among the quarterback position within the conference.

Take a look at who the top five Big 12 quarterbacks are likely to be at the end of the 2024 season.

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado – Despite his knack for being in the media for off-the-field publicity and fame, Sanders has a chance to be one of the premier players in the sport next season. After completing nearly 70% of his passes and throwing for 3,200-plus yards and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions, Sanders *should* see his numbers rise. The Buffaloes have added playmakers and have rebuilt their offensive line, the primary hindrance in the 2023 season. If Sanders is healthy and gets protection, he will put up some big numbers

2. Cam Rising, Utah – There are still some questions about what Rising will look like in 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season with injury. We have seen what he can be before his injury. If he is back to form, with the way the Utah roster has produced in recent years, he will have weapons to make plays with. The Utes averaged 23 points per game without him in 2023. Expect that number to increase greatly with a veteran arm at the helm.

3. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State – Bowman is certainly not the flashiest arm in the group, but what he did down the stretch for Oklahoma State last season was impressive. After throwing for multiple touchdowns in just one of the first five games, he achieved that feat in six of the final nine games of the season, leading the Cowboys to a 10-win record. With the nation’s best running back, Ollie Gordon, returning, defenses will sell out to stop the run. Bowman threw for 3,460 yards in 2023. With the way defenses will prepare for Oklahoma State, a 4,000-plus-yard season for the sixth-year quarterback is entirely possible.

4. Noah Fifita, Arizona – After a breakout 2023 campaign, Fifita is rocking and rolling with a new coaching staff in Tucson. What he kept however was his 1,400-plus-yard receiver in Tetiaroa McMillan, who is back to be a superior threat down the field for Fifita. With the two of them together, they will put up some big numbers. I expect Fifita to lead the Wildcats to a successful first season in the Big 12 conference.

5. Avery Johnson, Kansas State – The youngest quarterback of this top-five list, Johnson is an exciting player to watch the development. After spending his true-freshman season learning behind Will Howard, Jonson is ready to show off his skills. In his limited time in 2023, Johnson threw for 479 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he accounted for 296 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, five of which came in one game against Texas Tech. I expect Johnson to be among the star quarterbacks in the country in the future.