Three keys to victory for the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference finals series vs. the Indiana Pacers

What do the Boston Celtics need to do to win their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers? As the Celtics prepare to take on the Pacers in the Easter finals, CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon gave their keys to the series on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

In it, we also hear from star Boston forward Jaylen Brown on how he handles managing the emotion of the crowd as a player on the court, the expectations on the team heading into this momentous series, and what it will take to get the job done for the Celtics on their mission to get back to the NBA finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire