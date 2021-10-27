The three key areas Emma Raducanu must improve to win Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu shows her frustration - REUTERS

Emma Raducanu secured the first WTA win of her career on Tuesday, beating Polona Hercog in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, in the first round of the Transylvania Open. However, afterwards she admitted she was far from her best, and has a few points to work on going forwards.

Dealing with a target on her back

Alongside the benefits of her breakout performance at Wimbledon and remarkable victory at the US Open, Raducanu has now become a known quantity. That level of success comes with a massive target on her back.

Players at every level have spoken about the belief she instilled in them by becoming the first ever qualifier to win a major title. If she could lift her game to such heights in New York, they ask, why not me? Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells played well above her ranking to beat Raducanu and the teenager's first-round battle against Hercog in Cluj-Napoca was a similar story.



A former top-40 player, Hercog has had a disappointing season, with just one win in the main draw of WTA events since Roland Garros in May. But the world No 124 upped her level against Raducanu, exploiting the moments when she was not at her best.

Her second-round opponent, Ana Bogdan, the world No 106, will likely apply a similar approach to their match on Thursday. The added scrutiny opponents are now paying her is something Raducanu admitted she needs to adapt to. "If there is pressure, it’s something that you just learn to deal with," she said on Tuesday. "I actually quite enjoy playing under some sort of adrenaline."

Consistent serving

Emma Raducanu serves - AP

Story continues

Apart from the smooth-sailing third set, Raducanu had very few easy games against Hercog. This was partly because of the quality Hercog was bringing, but also due to Raducanu's first serve flagging in the opening set. Her first-serve percentage was only 58, and she was winning just 36 per cent of points on her second serve. It gave Hercog the opportunity to pull the rug out from under her, breaking twice to take the first set.



As the match progressed, this element of Raducanu's game significantly improved and the momentum turned her way. Serving at 70 and 77 per cent for the following two sets meant she was able to pounce on Hercog's less-aggressive returns, put away points more quickly and regain her confidence as a result.

Being more clinical

Emma Raducanu fires the ball down the line - PA

Raducanu was not short of chances in the match. Up 4-1 in the first set, she looked ready to cruise towards victory. She let that slip though, and despite setting up 17 break points on Hercog's serve, only converted four times. Against superior opponents, she will need to work more efficiently and cut out some of the errors that blighted the first and second sets in particular. Her forehand was especially unreliable, as she struggled to find her range and she scuffed a few shots when the Slovenian ramped up the pressure.



At the US Open she had an almost freakish ability to close out matches in two sets, the quick courts aiding her baseline game and killer backhand. But she remains a newbie on tour, and is still grappling with how to adapt to various surfaces and conditions.

She is without a coach at the slower indoor courts in Cluj-Napoca, and will need to figure these things out for herself. "I can take confidence and loosen up for the next match," Raducanu said, looking ahead to playing Romanian home favourite Bogdan on Thursday. "Now I feel like I have settled in better, I am used to the courts, I am used to a match under the conditions."