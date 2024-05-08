Three Arkansas Razorbacks recruits finish in final Top247 rankings

John Calipari’s first high school recruiting class as Arkansas head coach was already drawing plenty of hype and considered one of the best in the nation.

247Sports added more weight to that when they ranked three incoming Razorbacks players in the top 25 of their final Top247 rankings of the country’s top basketball recruits Wednesday.

Four-star guard Boogie Fland was the highest of the three players ranked, checking in at No. 20. Fellow four-star recruits Karter Knox and Billy Richmond placed just behind Fland at No. 23 and at No. 25, respectively.

Only Duke had more recruits in the final Top247 rankings with five, including No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg.

The three top players in Arkansas’ class will join a roster that already includes key transfer portal additions in Zvonimir Ivisic and the most recent portal addition, Adou Thiero. Both Ivisic and Thiero played for Calipari at Kentucky.

Last week, the Razorbacks landed former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis in the portal as part of a lucrative NIL deal that veteran college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reported was north of $1 million. Davis was considered by many to be the best player remaining in the portal when he signed with Arkansas.

Former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo also announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas last week.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire