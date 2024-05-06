Your thoughts on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Saturday's match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your answers:

Sheffield United fans

Sam: A rubbish season summed up. No fight from the players, or fans for that matter. Sad really, so much hope at the end of last year that was decimated in preseason and played out as expected throughout the season. Faith in football gone.

David: The Blades have never got going this season. We were always going to struggle as we are just not good enough and we lost some really good players from last season. It is OK blooding youngsters but not at the expense of Premier League survival. We need a few seasons in the Championship to build a side that CAN compete in the top flight. No magic from Chris Wilder.

Eric: Same old white flag. If we don’t have a clear out from top to bottom, I can see us going straight through to League One.

Graham: Chris Wilder promised the squad would be much stronger after January window - we weren't. He said players signed would be first-team players to make a difference - [Ivo] Grbic & Holgate [Mason] both not in the team now. There is a lack of leadership and he chose Holgate as captain instead of signing [Joe] Worrall. In League One, he made some good signings but many have been iffy since. Now there are [Gustavo] Hamer rumours - very I am worried about rebuild prospects.

Nottingham Forest fans

Martin: We weren’t perfect, but we were the better side and made it count. We improved in the second half and largely managed the match well. Odds of relegation so much lower now but not quite over the line. Great stuff.

Doug: A very important result for us, but it’s not a time to be complacent. We must be fully focused on the next two games to make sure we get the points we need to stay up.

Paul: Still make me feel nervous when defending though with [Willy] Boly back and alongside Murillo we seemed more secure. I wish they wouldn't back off until near their own penalty area before challenging an attacker. [But] thought the referee had a good game as hardly noticed him.

Trickytwigg: A game we should be expecting to win if we're serious about staying in the Premier League. That said, a solid performance. MGW had one of his more frustrating days but great to see Yatesy get his goal. We need to go again though!