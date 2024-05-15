Thompson Mayberry named West Texas A&M's interim AD

Thompson Mayberry has been named the interim director of athletics for West Texas A&M, the school announced Wednesday.

Mayberry has served as the associate athletic director of corporate relations since May 2022. He steps in for the departed Michael McBroom, who announced last month he will be taking the role of athletic director at Stephen F. Austin University.

A native of Dimmitt, Mayberry was a four-year letter winner at defensive back for the WTAMU Buffaloes football team where he helped the team win the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 1979.

A 14-person committee is tasked with finding McBroom's permanent replacement. Committee members include administrators, faculty coaches and staff at the university.

