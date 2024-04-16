Thomasville stomps Dougherty in senior night doubleheader

Apr. 15—THOMASVILLE — It was a perfect senior night for the Bulldogs as they routed region foe Dougherty in back-to-back shutout victories. It was all Thomasville all night as they took a 13-0 win in game one and a 7-0 win in game two.

Game one saw the Bulldogs dominate in all facets of the game.

At the plate, Thomasville had eight different players with multiple hits in the game, with Jadon Lirette having a phenomenal game. In four at-bats, Lirette led the Thomasville sluggers with three hits, four RBI's and three runs scored. Perhaps the most impressive feat of the day was Lirette's inside the park home run in the third.

In total, the Bulldogs had 11 hits in the game and scored 13 runs in the first three innings. The game was ultimately called after five innings.

Jay Harrison took the bump in game one against Trojans and was excellent. He allowed just two hits in five innings of work and struck out eight without walking a single batter.

Senior and future Chipola pitcher, Ethan Barrett, stole the show in game two as he got the start for the Bulldogs. Barrett pitched six complete innings and rang up 14 Trojans, allowing just one hit in the game. Barrett threw 91 pitches in the game, 61 of which were strikes.

At the plate, Tyler Lee and Brandon Allen led the way as the Bulldogs took care of business.

Thomasville secured eight hits in the game and were stuck out just four times in 27 at-bats. Thomasville was also active on the basepaths, amassing 10 stolen bases against Dougherty.

The win moves the Bulldogs to a solid 13-9 record as they remain undefeated, 8-0, in region play. With just two more region games to go against second place Crisp County later this week, the Bulldogs appear set to swipe a seventh consecutive region title.