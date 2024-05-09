Thomas Jefferson netters fall to Willard in district semifinals

May 8—The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers boys tennis team (8-2) dropped three of five singles matches and two of three doubles matches and fell 5-3 to Willard (10-6) in the semifinals of their Class 2 District 7 tournament on Tuesday at Millennium Family Fitness.

Willard advances to play a district tile against Warrensburg, which defeated Webb City 5-1 on Tuesday.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Willard's Seth Miller and Gabriel Hernandez defeated TJ's Prithvi Nagarajan and Devan Murali 4-8.

Cavaliers Chengle Qian and Jack Goodhue posted an 8-1 win over Willard's Christian Ryan and Kooper Shipman in the No. 2 doubles match.

In the No. 3 doubles tilt, Willard's Jonathan Lupescu and Morgan Cruse defeated TJ's Ryker Faaborg and Yousuf Mokhtar 2-8.

TJ's Nagarajan fell 3-6, 1-6 to Miller in the No. 1 singles match and Murali was defeated by Willard's Hernandez (8-10) in a 6-4, 5-7 tiebreaker in the No. 2 singles match.

In the No. 3 singles match, Thomas Jefferson's Qian defeated Willard's Ryan 6-0, 6-2. The Cavaliers posted their second singles win when Goodhue beat Willard's Lupescu 6-2, 7-5 in the No. 4 singles match.

Willard wrapped up the team win when Cruse beat TJ's Faaborg 4-6, 4-6 in the No. 5 singles match.