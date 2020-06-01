The Rush: With no sports to stick to, athletes mobilize over murder of George Floyd

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, June 1, 2020 and here’s how the sports world is reacting to the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd:

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was close with Mr. Floyd and made an impassioned plea in memory of his friend.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics drove through the night to lead a peaceful protest and Lonnie Walker of the Spurs helped clean his city after a night of vandalism.

Roger Goodell released a memo promising that the NFL understands that there’s still an urgent need for action.

A former NFL executive admitted what the world already knew, that Colin Kaepernick was blackballed for kneeling.

49ers owner Jed York pledged $1 million to organizations that create change, leading to a Twitter feud between Torrey Smith and Eric Reid.

PLUS: Marcus Smart, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, DK Metcalf and others weigh in.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and check out our archived episodes here.