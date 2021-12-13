The Rush: Aaron Rodgers (still) owns Bears and Tom Brady breaks multiple records
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today's piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza
It’s Monday, December 13, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:
Trash talk took over week 14 of the NFL season with Aaron Rodgers (still) owning the Bears
The Cowboys backed up a week’s worth of jawing at Washington
The Raiders’ brazen behavior backfired in Kansas City
Plus: Lamar Jackson went down with an injury while Tom Brady broke two NFL records in an OT thriller against the Bills.
Plus: Lamar Jackson went down with an injury while Tom Brady broke two NFL records in an OT thriller against the Bills.