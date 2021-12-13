The Rush: Aaron Rodgers (still) owns Bears and Tom Brady breaks multiple records

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 13, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

Trash talk took over week 14 of the NFL season with Aaron Rodgers (still) owning the Bears

The Cowboys backed up a week’s worth of jawing at Washington

The Raiders’ brazen behavior backfired in Kansas City

Plus: Lamar Jackson went down with an injury while Tom Brady broke two NFL records in an OT thriller against the Bills.