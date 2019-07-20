Brooks Koepka changed his phone number, apparently didn't snub Tiger Woods on purpose at The Open

Tiger Woods reached out to Brooks Koepka ahead of The Open Championship this week in Northern Ireland, hoping to get a practice round in at Royal Portrush.

Before the first round, however, Woods revealed that Koepka ignored his texts. That made things, well, a bit awkward.

“I said, ‘Hey dude, you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’” Woods said this week. “I’ve heard nothing.”

Apparently, however, Koepka didn’t snub Woods on purpose. He simply changed his phone number, and never told Woods about it.

“I changed my phone number, that was the problem,” Koepka said, via Sky Sports. “I changed it at the U.S. Open when somebody leaked it. I got about 40 text messages so I changed it Monday night and I didn't let many people know. We don't text that often so I didn't get any of the text messages.”

Woods failed to make the cut at The Open, firing a 6-over in the first two rounds. Koepka, however, faired much better at the final major championship of the year. He fired a 2-under 69 on Friday, and sits just three strokes behind the leader in a tie for eighth place.

Big-timing Tiger Woods — the 15-time major winner who completely transformed the golf world — isn’t something that happens often. After the mixup, though, Koepka insisted that he and Woods are totally fine.

“I texted him on Wednesday from the new number and he texted me back,” Koepka said, via Sky Sports. “Don't worry, we're good.”

Brooks Koepka apparently didn't snub Tiger Woods on purpose. He just changed his phone number. (Getty Images)

