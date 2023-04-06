The Masters has epic potential with player feuds, stormy weather and more I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, April 6, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The 87th Masters begins today and there’s no shortage of dramatic storylines to follow

Tiger Woods looks to make his 23rd consecutive cut at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler attempts to be the first repeat Masters champion since Woods in 2001 and 2002

Everyone at the tournament hopes that the stormy weather forecast will prove incorrect.

Event organizers surely hope to keep the peace between feuding players from the PGA and LIV tours