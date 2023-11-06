The Daily Sweat: Offensively challenged Jets try to get another win against Chargers

In a key way, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers are opposites.

The Jets look ugly each week but have won more often than they've lost this season. The Chargers, going back a couple years at least, find weird ways to lose.

It's hard to trust the Chargers and it's hard to watch the Jets. What do you do when the Chargers are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM over the Jets for Monday night's game?

The Jets' problem is obvious and not going away. Their offense struggles to move the ball consistently without Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson can make a play here or there but it together drive after drive has eluded him. The defense keeps them in games. The Jets have been underdogs in six of seven games and have a 4-2 record against the spread when they're getting points. Most games, it's ugly. The defense carries most of the weight while praying the offense pulls it out at the end. That's been good enough for a 4-3 record to start the season.

The Chargers are 3-4 with a familiar script. We talk ourselves into their talent over the offseason, then they fall flat in actual games. They blow games they have no business blowing. "Chargering" has become a familiar term.

What happens when they square off? We can probably be sure that something weird will happen.

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and his teammates form one of the NFL's best defenses. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff via Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

College basketball starts

College basketball never starts with much of a bang. The 2023-24 season starts with Spalding, a Division III team, at IUPUI at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Not exactly the NFL's Thursday night kickoff game.

But for those who love college hoops and not just in March, it's glorious. KenPom.com lists 185 games that feature at least one Division I team on Monday. The highlight games on Monday both happen in Las Vegas. USC, with consensus No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier making his college debut, faces Kansas State. USC is favorited by 2.5. Also, Georgia meets Oregon. The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite.

The games will get better, especially as early season tournaments begin. Despite the underwhelming schedule on the first day, it's good to have college hoops back.

NBA has a busy day

There's plenty of pro basketball too. The NBA has 12 games. Perhaps the most intriguing game is the Boston Celtics at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 5-0 Celtics are the NBA's last undefeated team. The Timberwolves gave the Denver Nuggets their first and only loss of the season last week. The Timberwolves are an intriguing 4.5-point home underdog.

Another fun game is the 5-1 Dallas Mavericks at the surprising Orlando Magic, who are 4-2. A young and exciting Magic team is a 1.5-point favorite.

Best of the rest

There are four NHL games including a couple of great matchups. The Tampa Bay Lightning is at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is a -155 favorite. And the 9-1-1 Boston Bruins are at the 7-2-1 Dallas Stars. Dallas is a -135 favorite.

In the English Premier League, the only match Monday is Chelsea against Tottenham. Tottenham is a +115 favorite on the three-way line.

What's the best bet?

I'll throw a quick shout to Kansas State as a 2.5-point underdog against USC to get college hoops going, but I'm taking the Jets as a 3.5-point favorite as the official top pick. The Jets are going to be an ugly underdog play all season. Their defense will help them cover plenty of spreads. Getting more than a field goal at home with the Jets seems right.