Texico girls post lopsided district win

May 7—ROSWELL — Texico's girls shot a four-person score of 377 to post a lopsided victory in Monday's District 4-1/3A golf tournament, played at the New Mexico Military golf course, and qualify for next week's state tournament at the New Mexico Tech golf course in Socorro.

Dexter was a distant second at 430, while Gateway Christian shot 454 and Ruidoso came in a 474.

Texico senior Liz Elam took medalist honors, shooting 39-42 — 81. Other Lady Wolverines scores were senior Sierra Hunt 49-46 — 95, sophomore Gabrielle De La Rosa 52-48 — 100, junior Sophie Schaap 45-56 — 101 and freshman Riley Fury 55-57 — 112.

Clovis Christian senior Kaprix Foote shot 53-48 — 101 and sophomore Lauren Weaver came in at 53-51 — 104, both qualifying for the state meet. The top eight individuals not on qualifying teams also advance to state competition.

On the boys' side, CCS senior Noah McKay took individual honors, shooting 41-39 — 84, while freshman Brock Teune fired 42-42 — 84. Both are also headed to Socorro for Monday and Tuesday's state tourney.

Dexter won the three-team boys title at 354, followed by NMMI 363 and Ruidoso 389.

Class 4A — Lovington took the girls' team title at Spring River Golf Course, shooting 325 to 355 for Roswell Goddard, 412 for Artesia and 415 for Portales High. Lovington's Carlie Greebon took individual honors with a 78.

For PHS, senior Paige Yazzie shot 53-49 — 102, followed by junior Adrienne Ruiz 55-49 — 104, freshman Elizabeth Barlow 50-54 — 104, senior Cydnee Massey 53-52 — 105 and sophomore Aundrea Puebla 61-55 — 116.

The Lady Rams are hopeful of getting Yazzie, Massie and possibly Ruiz in as individuals for next week's state meet at Santa Ana Golf Course in Albuquerque.